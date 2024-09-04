Photos: THAT PARENTING MUSICAL At Theatre Row Meets the Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ember Productions is presenting the New York premiere of That Parenting Musical, now starting performances Friday, September 6 at Theatre Row, Theatre 3 (410 W. 42nd Street, NYC).

Dive into the hilarious, chaotic world of a new Mom and Dad with That Parenting Musical. Laugh along as two sleep-deprived parents navigate their new reality, juggling a danger-prone toddler, an overlooked younger sibling, and the ever-present "official mom uniform"—yoga pants. This new musical explores the joys, challenges, and absurdities of parenthood, and so much more.

Written by real-life Mom and Dad team, Graham and Kristina Fuller, and directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man The Musical, FIVE: The Parody Musical), the show features an original score with songs like 'The Most Dangerous Thing in the Room,' 'Toddler Travel Travesty,' and 'Second Child Blues' that will make you say, “that’s so us.”

The cast of That Parenting Musical features Natalie Bourgeois (A Chorus Line at New York City Center Encores!, Pretty Woman the Musical 1st National Tour), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Vidushi Goyal (In The Trenches at Mizel Arts and Culture Center), McKenna OGrudnik (Weekend Comedy at Hunterdon Hills Playhouse), Brian Owen (Dog Man: The Musical, Off-Broadway) and Dwayne Washington (¡Figaro!). Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots) and Branden R. Mangan (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, National Tour) are the company understudies.

That Parenting Musical features a Scenic Design by Tim Mackabee; Costume Design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Alan C. Edwards; Sound Design by Jessica Paz; and Properties by Brendan McCann and Music Arrangements by Graham and Kristina Fuller and Dan Graeber. Dan Graeber is Music Director and Orchestrator. Lena Gabrielle is Music Supervisor. Candi Boyd is Associate Director and Choreographer. Joe Trainor is Production Manager. Ellie Handel is Production Stage Manager and Miranda Shaffer is Assistant Stage Manager. Jen Sandler is Executive Producer. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Jason A. Sedgwick is Company Manager. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg / Eisenberg Casting.

Opening night is Sept. 12 at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheatreRow.org or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.

Photo Credit: THAT PARENTING MUSICAL