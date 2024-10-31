Photos: TAMMY FAYE First Look

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tammy Faye is now running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
The new musical Tammy Faye is now in previews at the Palace Theatre on Broadway! Check out a first look at stars Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold(Patriots, Dear England).

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Katie Brayben

Michael Cerveris and cast

The cast of TAMMY FAYE

Katie Brayben

Katie Brayben

Katie Brayben and Christian Borle

Katie Brayben and Christian Borle

The cast of TAMMY FAYE





