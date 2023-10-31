Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Black Theatre United's Inaugural Gala

Just last night, Black Theatre United (BTU) held its inaugural Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Supported by Business for Good (BFG), the evening in celebration of the indelible mark that Black culture has had and continues to have on Broadway honored Grammy-winning producer, singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss; Emmy, Grammy & Academy Award winner Common; actress, director, producer and philanthropist LaTanya Richardson Jackson; Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Samuel L. Jackson; President of Trate Productions Robyn Coles; Chairman of the Board for Cerevel Therapeutics Dr. N Anthony Coles; and Award-winning Arts & Culture Executive and Director of Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Dr. Indira Etwaroo.

The theme was “A Salute to Broadway Legends: Past, Present, and Future” and featured performances by BTU Founders Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, LaChanze/">LaChanze, Billy Porter, Capathia Jenkins, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Darius de Haas, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Lillias White.

Presenters included Andrea Burns, Nicholas Christopher, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney, Wilson Cruz, Seth Rudetsky and Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community. Proceeds from the gala will support BTU's empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU's Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU's Education program.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski