Photos: Stage Adaption of Hayao Miyazaki's SPIRITED AWAY Closes in Tokyo

The highly anticipated adapted stage performance from the film "SPIRITED AWAY" was brought to life at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo, bringing in a full house of attendees. This timeless masterpiece was recreated by the director of Les Misérables, John Caird, who brought iconic scenes to the stage with amazing performances with 32 performers and over 50 puppets designed by Toby Olié. The production is now set to tour four additional cities in Japan: Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Nagoya:

Check out photos below!

·April 13-24, 2022 at Umeda Arts Theater (Osaka)

·May 1-28, 2022 at Hakataza Theater (Fukuoka)

·June 6-12, 2022 at Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru (Sapporo)

·June 22-July 4, 2022 at Misonoza Theater (Nagoya)

Turning "SPIRITED AWAY" into a theatrical production was achieved through the acclaimed performances of Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi both playing the same lead role as Chihiro. Similarly, Mari Natsuki, derived from the original film, and Romi Park, are double-casted as Yubaba, the sorceress who play as many as five performers. Koharu Sugawara and Tomohiko Tsujimoto, who are double-cast as No Face (Kaonashi), play the role with solely body movement until No Face runs wild and the character is magnificently represented by as many as 12 performers. In an iconic scene, Kamaji's arms span 19-feet long and are beautifully performed by as many as six actors.

Due to Covid-19 restraints, all rehearsals were conducted remotely at Toho Studios, which was developed for film shooting. With impressive set design by Jon Bausor, expressive performances and live orchestra for beautiful original scoring by Joe Hisaishi with orchestration by Brad Haak and Conor Keelan, the stage production earned both commercially and critically acclaimed success as the performances have been well-received and is continuing to run with incredible excitement.

"SPIRITED AWAY" is a timeless masterpiece by director Hayao Miyazaki and has enjoyed worldwide success since its release in 2001, subsequently winning the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature. The blockbuster film has been applauded as a spirited masterpiece full of magical moments, immersive characters and brilliant storytelling by critics and fans around the world.

SPIRITED AWAY is a part of the program celebrating the 90th anniversary of Toho Co., Ltd. Please visit https://www.tohostage.com/spirited_away/ for more information.