Photos: Inside Rehearsals For SWEPT AWAY

All new photos provide a sneak peek into rehearsals for The Avett Brothers new musical Swept Away, which will begin performances on Tuesday, October 29 at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Swept Away’s official opening will be on Tuesday, November 19. Check out the photos below!

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), direction by Tony Award winnerMichael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown).

The principal cast members, returning from the show’s run at Berkeley Repertory and Arena Stage, include Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s “Dickinson”), and Wayne Duvall (1984).

Rounding out the cast includes ensemble members Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, John Michael Finley, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova