Photos: See the First Photos From SCHMIGADOON!, Featuring Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth & More!
The musical comedy series premieres July 16th on Apple TV Plus.
The Golden Age returns this summer! "Schmigadoon!," the six-episode musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, will make its global debut on Friday, July 16. Two episodes will be available at launch followed by one episode weekly every Friday.
"Schmigadoon!" is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love." The first season also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Martin Short guest stars.
See Broadway-star-packed photos from the upcoming series below!
