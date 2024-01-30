Photos: See Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in Rehearsals for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, starring Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis, begins preview performances on Friday, February 2.

See rehearsal photos below! 
 
Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
 
Tyne Daly makes her Roundabout Theatre Company debut in Doubt: A Parable. She was previously on Broadway in Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), Rabbit Hole (Tony nomination), Gypsy (Tony Award), and most recently, It Shoulda Been You. Liev Schreiber was last seen on the Roundabout stage in Betrayal (2000), and Moonlight (1995). He also appeared on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony Award).
 
The design team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Linda Cho (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lights), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).
 
Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the prickly principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts.

Photo credit: Marcus Middleton

Doubt
Tyne Daly

Doubt
Tyne Daly, Zoe Kazan, and Liev Schreiber

Doubt
Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Tyne Daly



