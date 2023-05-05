Photos: See New Shots of Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King in THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Little Mermaid will be released in theaters on May 26.

In three weeks, Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid will make its highly-anticipated debut in theaters.

Counting down to the May 26 release, Disney has shared new photos from the upcoming film, offering a new look at Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, plus the characters of Sebastian and Scuttle, voiced by Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina, respectively.

The Little Mermaid as features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin"), who won two Oscars® for the music in the animated version of "The Little Mermaid," with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham ("Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods"). Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Check out new photos from the movie here:

Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Halle Bailey as Ariel, Sebastian (voiced by Daveed Diggs), and Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina)

Halle Bailey as Ariel and Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina)
Halle Bailey as Ariel and Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina)

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle Bailey as Ariel

Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



RECOMMENDED FOR YOU