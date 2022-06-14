Photos: See Myles Frost, Matt Doyle, Marianne Elliott & More at CIVILIAN's Tony Awards Party

This past Sunday, the 75th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose. The evening included performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX.

The evening also included performances by Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening." Watch every performance from the Tony Awards here.

Stars like Patti LuPone, Myles Frost, Joaquina Kalukango, and more took home awards.

Check out the full list of winners here.

See photos of the CIVILIAN Tony Awards Party, hosted by CIVILIAN, David Rockwell and Jason Pomeranc below!