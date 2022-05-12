Photos: See Heidi Blickenstaff & More in Rehearsals for the World Premiere of MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL

The complete cast has been announced, and rehearsals have begun for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated May We All: A New Country Musical. The musical will have its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 - July 17, 2022 with opening night set for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Check out photos below!

The complete cast includes Bligh Voth, Brandon Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Zuri Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, and Macy Watts.



May We All is an electrifying new country music musical. Four years ago, when local sensation Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth) left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times. Now Jenna will have to face the music, reconnect with those she loved and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves. Introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard and debuting exclusively via May We All, the show is filled with a score of 24 country hits from Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and more, so come home to Harmony and let your heart sing.



May We All features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger. The creative team is led by director Shelley Butler, choreography by William Carlos Angulo with musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Brian Usifer. The creative team also includes scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by Zach Blane, sound design by Cody Spencer and hair, wig and makeup design by Jason Hayes. Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA). Geoffrey Ko serves as musical director and Michael Aarons as musical coordinator. E Sara Barnes is production stage manager.



Adding to the excitement of this can't-miss multi-week event is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." The star-studded roster expected to perform includes Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, Trent Harmon, and many more.



May We All will play its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 - July 17, 2022 with opening night on June 15. Tickets for May We All are available via www.mayweallthemusical.com or TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, or at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

Photo credit: Caitlin McNaney