Photos: See Heidi Blickenstaff, Bligh Voth & More at Opening Night of MAY WE ALL World Premiere

The world premiere of May We All: A New Country Musical began its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN on June 7 and plays through July 17, 2022.

The company of May We All features Bligh Voth, Brandon J. Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Zuri Noelle Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, Presleigh Renner, Elliott Robinson, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Macy Watts.

May We All takes you to Harmony, Tennessee, "the town that sings", where music used to flow through every part of town like the water supply, but lately hope is drying up. Two years ago, local sensation Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth) left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times. Now Jenna will need to face the music, reconnect with those she loved and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves.

This show is filled with a host of characters that feel like family and features an authentic country score of songs by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and many more. And introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, debuting exclusively via May We All.