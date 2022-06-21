Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Heidi Blickenstaff, Bligh Voth & More at Opening Night of MAY WE ALL World Premiere

The musical features a country score of songs by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, and more.

Jun. 21, 2022  

The world premiere of May We All: A New Country Musical began its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN on June 7 and plays through July 17, 2022.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The company of May We All features Bligh Voth, Brandon J. Ellis, Patsy Detroit, Ryan Link, Matt Manuel, Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard and Heidi Blickenstaff. The ensemble includes Miles Aubrey, Peri Barnhill, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Zuri Noelle Ford, Chelsea "Solace" Hough, Mary Kate Hughes, Ashlyn Inman, Josh Jordan, Patty Lohr, Calvin Malone, Noah Pelty, Presleigh Renner, Elliott Robinson, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Macy Watts.

May We All takes you to Harmony, Tennessee, "the town that sings", where music used to flow through every part of town like the water supply, but lately hope is drying up. Two years ago, local sensation Jenna Coates (Bligh Voth) left Harmony to pursue her dreams of stardom in Nashville, her family and friends saw nothing but success for her. But Jenna never finds her hit and returns home, without a record deal or a dime to spare, only to discover that Harmony has also fallen on hard times. Now Jenna will need to face the music, reconnect with those she loved and make peace with her past to save herself and the small town she loves.

This show is filled with a host of characters that feel like family and features an authentic country score of songs by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and many more. And introducing two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, debuting exclusively via May We All.

Photo credit: Caitlin McNaney


Patsy Detroit, Brittney Kelley, and Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard

Peri Barnhill

Caitlin McNaney

Presleigh Renner, Ja_naye Flanagan, Nathan Quay Thomas, and Patty Lohr

Ryan Link

Kaylee Rose

Laura Heywood

Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard

Macy Watts

Mary Kate Hughes

Matt Manuel

Miles Aubrey

Natalia Nieves and William Carlos Angulo

Nate Bertone and Zach Blane

Patsy Detroit

 

Elliott Robinson

Halie Hampton Mosley and Bruce Kalmick

Heidi Blickenstaff

Heidi Blickenstaff

Heidi Blickenstaff, Bligh Voth, Lauren 'Lolo_' Pritchard, Brandon J. Ellis, and Matt Manuel

Heidi Blickenstaff, Matt Manuel, Brian Kelley, and Brandon J. Ellis

Josh Jordan

Justin Haliwell, Brian Kelley, and Stephen Snedden

Justin Haliwell, Stephen Snedden, Brian Kelley, and Michael Barra

Justin Haliwell, Stephen Snedden, Brian Kelley, Michael Barra, and Bruce Kalmick

Katie and Michael Barra

Brian Kelley and Family

Calvin Malone

 

Ashlyn Inman and Noah Pelty

BeBe Winans

Bligh Voth

Brandon J. Ellis

Brandon J. Ellis and Lauren 'Lolo' Pritchard

Brian and Brittney Kelley

Brian Kelley

Brian Kelley

Allison Bressi

Rachel Potter

Shelley Butler

Shelley Butler and Brian Kelley

Taylor Hicks

Brian Kelley, Bligh Voth and the cast

Brian Kelley, Bligh Voth and the cast

Bligh Voth, Noah Pelty, Brian Kelley and Matt Manuel

Brian Kelley and Bligh Voth

Bligh Voth and Brian Kelley

Brian Kelley and Bligh Voth

Brian Kelley and Blight Voth

 





