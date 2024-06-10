Photos: See HADESTOWN's Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Stephanie, Yola, and Maia begin performances on Broadway as ‘Hermes,’ ‘Persephone,’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively, on Tuesday, July 2nd.
|
Last week, Grammy Award-winner Stephanie Mills, six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola, and television breakout star Maia Reficco began rehearsals for their highly anticipated Broadway run in the Tony Award-winning best musical, Hadestown.
See photos of the trio as they stepped onto the iconic Walter Kerr stage for the first time!
Stephanie, Yola, and Maia begin performances on Broadway as ‘Hermes,’ ‘Persephone,’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively, on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Photo credit: Andy Henderson
Stephanie Mills, Yola, and Maia Reficco
Maia Reficco, Stephanie Mills, and Yola
Maia Reficco, Stephanie Mills, and Yola
Videos