Photos: See Deborah Cox, Telly Leung, Clive Davis, Phylicia Rashad & More at Ford's Theatre Annual Gala

Ford's Theatre Society celebrated the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln at its Annual Gala on Sunday evening, June 5, 2022, at Ford's Theatre (511 10th Street NW). For more than 40 years, the Society has hosted this bipartisan event, which provides crucial support to the non-profit's theatrical and educational programs.

Check out photos below!

The gala performance was attended by numerous dignitaries including: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Senators John Cornyn, John Hickenlooper, Edward Markey, Robert Portman, James Risch; The Honorable Susan E. Rice; Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II, James E. Clyburn, Debbie Dingell, Edward Markey, Ro Khanna and Michael R. Turner; The Honorable Elaine L. Chao; Ambassador Shaikh Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lincoln Medal to The Honorable James E. Clyburn, by Phylicia Rashad, and to music industry legend Clive Davis, by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The recipients, through their achievements and personal attributes, exemplify the lasting legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

The event at historic Ford's Theatre included memorable performances such as "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! performed by Phylicia Rashad, Nova Y. Payton and the Ford's Ensemble; a dance number by Jared Alexander, Amanda Castro and Naomi Funaki; "Something on My Mind" performed by Sam Palladio; "Nightflyer" performed by Allison Russell; and a medley including "I Will Always Love You" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" performed by Deborah Cox and the Ford's Ensemble.