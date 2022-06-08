Photos: See Deborah Cox, Telly Leung, Clive Davis, Phylicia Rashad & More at Ford's Theatre Annual Gala
Ford's Theatre Society celebrated the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln at its Annual Gala on Sunday evening, June 5, 2022, at Ford's Theatre (511 10th Street NW). For more than 40 years, the Society has hosted this bipartisan event, which provides crucial support to the non-profit's theatrical and educational programs.
The gala performance was attended by numerous dignitaries including: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Senators John Cornyn, John Hickenlooper, Edward Markey, Robert Portman, James Risch; The Honorable Susan E. Rice; Representatives Emanuel Cleaver II, James E. Clyburn, Debbie Dingell, Edward Markey, Ro Khanna and Michael R. Turner; The Honorable Elaine L. Chao; Ambassador Shaikh Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lincoln Medal to The Honorable James E. Clyburn, by Phylicia Rashad, and to music industry legend Clive Davis, by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The recipients, through their achievements and personal attributes, exemplify the lasting legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
The event at historic Ford's Theatre included memorable performances such as "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! performed by Phylicia Rashad, Nova Y. Payton and the Ford's Ensemble; a dance number by Jared Alexander, Amanda Castro and Naomi Funaki; "Something on My Mind" performed by Sam Palladio; "Nightflyer" performed by Allison Russell; and a medley including "I Will Always Love You" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" performed by Deborah Cox and the Ford's Ensemble.
Photo credit: Margot Schulman
Naomi Funaki, Jared Alexander and Amanda Castro
Michael McElroy and Telly Leung
Ambassador Shaikh Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Mrs. Rima Al-Sabah and other guest
Deborah Cox and the Forda??s Theatre Annual Gala Ensemble
Allison Russell and Deborah Cox
A moment of reflection on the lives lost to gun violence at the Forda??s Theatre Annual Gala
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Phylicia Rashad and Lincoln Medalist The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Jared Alexander, Amanda Castro and Naomi Funaki
Nova Y. Payton and the Forda??s Ensemble
Phylicia Rashad and The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Mr. Paul Pelosi, The Honorable Nancy Pelosi and Clive Davis
The Forda??s Theatre Annual Gala Ensemble
The full performing company