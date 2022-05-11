Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Tituss Burgess & More at ALISON LEIBY: OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION Opening Night

Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood.

May. 11, 2022  

Presenter Ilana Glazer ("Broad City," "The Afterparty") has brought Alison Leiby's critically acclaimed comedy about no one's favorite subject to the stage. Directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves, The Waverly Gallery), Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion plays the Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan for six weeks only, now through June 4, 2022.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Oh God, A Show About Abortion is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bad Robot Live and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon

Keli Goff

Keli Goff and Cynthia Nixon

Keli Goff

Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris

Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia

Samantha Sherman and Sarah Cooper

Audrey Stanfield and James Orchard-Hayes

Chanel Miller

Chanel Miller

Chi Osse

Chi Osse and Guest

Chi Osse and Guest

Chi Osse

Cole Escola

Cole Escola

Alex Brightman

Alison Leiby

Alison Leiby

V Ensler

V Ensler

V Ensler

V Ensler and Sunsara Taylor

V Ensler and Sunsara Taylor

V Ensler

Samantha Sherman and Sarah Cooper

Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess


