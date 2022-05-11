Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Tituss Burgess & More at ALISON LEIBY: OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION Opening Night

Presenter Ilana Glazer ("Broad City," "The Afterparty") has brought Alison Leiby's critically acclaimed comedy about no one's favorite subject to the stage. Directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves, The Waverly Gallery), Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion plays the Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan for six weeks only, now through June 4, 2022.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals, one very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS, and a dozen or so meltdowns about what to wear to an abortion, naturally. In her new show, described as "humane and deeply funny" by The New York Times, Alison walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights.

Oh God, A Show About Abortion is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bad Robot Live and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader