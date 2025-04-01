Photos: Sara Bareilles, Jordan Fisher, & More at Maestra Music's AMPLIFY 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AMPLIFY 2025, Maestra Music’s annual benefit concert, was held on Monday, March 31 at Sony Hall. Featuring unforgettable performances by Sara Bareilles, Joy Huerta, Kecia Lewis, Jordan Fisher, Julia Mattison, and a host of Broadway’s finest, the evening raised over $135K. Take a look at photos from the event below!

Directed by Jessica Ryan (Between Riverside and Crazy Live Broadcast), hosted by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), co-hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin, with a special appearance by Jessica Vosk, the annual benefit concert closed out Women’s History Month and brought together a powerhouse of women and nonbinary artists to celebrate and uplift the music makers of the theater industry. From anthemic ballads to bold new compositions, the night spotlighted the work of underrepresented musicians with stunning performances backed by an all-Maestra band led by Music Director Julianne B. Merrill.

Sara Bareilles performed "Enough" from her new musical The Interestings, co-written with Sarah Ruhl, who, together with Meg Wolitzer and Bareilles auctioned off seven autographed copies of the book on which the musical is based. The evening also featured Aziza Miller and Lily Ling on piano, accompanying Tony Award-winner Kecia Lewis in a powerful performance of "Price, Bond, and Scott" and "Authors of Forever" from Hell’s Kitchen by Alicia Keys.

Julia Mattison delivered a hilarious number from Death Becomes Her, and Khalia Wilcoxon performed "Little Redwood" from Redwood, written by Tina Landau and Kate Diaz. Jordan Fisher offered a moving rendition of "Waiting for Life" by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and added a private Moulin Rouge! backstage tour in the room-which went to two lucky audience members; Antawyn Hopper and Zeniba Now performed her stirring song, "I Believe," from The Loophole, which she wrote with Jay Adana. Anu Mysore and Nikhil Saboo uplifted audiences with "Higher" from MĀYĀ by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels. Additionally, Grammy-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Joy Huerta, of the internationally acclaimed duo Jesse & Joy, contributed a selection from Real Women Have Curves, a show for which she is the composer with Benjamin Velez—rounding out this extraordinary celebration of musical artistry.

One of the most exciting moments of the evening was the official introduction of Lee Bynum (they/them), visionary arts leader, librettist, composer, and dramaturg whose two-decade career bridges nonprofit leadership, education, and cultural equity, as Maestra Music’s first-ever Executive Director. L Morgan Lee and Stitt welcomed Bynum to the stage, marking a historic step forward for the five-year-old organization. The crowd erupted in applause as Bynum shared their inspiring vision for Maestra’s future and a more inclusive musical theater industry.

Music Director Julianne B. Merrill (Music City) led a dynamic band composed entirely of Maestra members, including Emma Ford on drums, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, Ann Klein on guitar, Nicole DeMaio on reeds, Melissa Westgate on cello, and Sara Jacovino on trombone.

A powerhouse team of women and nonbinary professionals were behind the scenes of AMPLIFY 2025, ensuring a seamless and electrifying production. The all RISE Theatre Live Production Team included Lexi Vollero as Music Assistant, Tia Harewood-Millington as Stage Manager, Kat Morrill as Lighting Designer, Sarah Goodman as Projection Designer, and Amanda Raymond as Sound Designer. Their expertise and artistry brought Amplify 2025 to life and highlighted the brilliance of Maestra’s performers and composers.

Amplify 2025 was produced by Georgia Stitt, Carrie Caffrey, Laura Ivey, and Whitney Britt. The event is presented in partnership with All Together Now, Bloom Arts Strategy, and Patchmaster and supported by Disney Theatricals, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Concord Theatricals, Paige Price Productions, and Grove Entertainment. Sotheby’s Meaghan Steele hosted the live auction portion of the evening. Invest In Access provided the accessibility service.

Photo credit: Heather Gershonowitz