Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals

The production will run from May 7 - 21, 2023.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess will lead the company of The Goodbye Girl (May 7 - 21, 2023), J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's final show of the spring season. With a book by Neil Simon, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by David Zippel, The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula (Boggess), a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot (Fontana), the opinionated actor who shows up - unexpectedly - on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment. The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company production will be directed by lyricist, Tony Award-winner David Zippel, on the 30th Anniversary of the musical's original premiere. Choreography is by Gerry McIntyre and musical direction is by Miles Plant. Tickets are now on sale.

See photos from the first rehearsal below!

The cast of The Goodbye Girl will also feature Tony Award-nominee Christopher Sieber (Character Actor), Debra Thais Evans (Cosby), Lena Josephine Marano (Lucy), Tara Radha Rajan (Melanie), Honor Blue Savage (Cynthia), Alyssa Isihara (Jenna & others), Emma Kantor (Rhonda & others), Jessica Ann Lawyer (Donna & others), Daniel Pahl, Tony Collins, and Dan DeLuca (Elliot standby) who will assume the role of Elliot on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, 2023.


The creative and design team for The Goodbye Girl includes Joshua Warner (Set Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Thomas J.C. Gluodenis (Costume Designer), Emily LaRosa (Properties Designer), Griffin Strout (Associate Music Director), Frederick Miller (Dramaturg), Sara Andreas (Assistant Choreographer). Justin Kirkpatrick (Technical Director), and casting by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting Team. The stage management team includes Kyle Binkley and Maria Papadopoulos.

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Sierra Boggess

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Santino Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Christopher Sieber

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Sierra Boggess, Lena Josephine Marano and Santino Fontanta

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Dan DeLuca

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Tony Collins

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Debra Thais Evans

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
David Zippel

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Sierra Boggess and Santino Fontana

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Alyssa Ishihara

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Emma Kantor

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Jessica Ann Lawyer

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Tara Rajan, Lena Josephine Marano and Honor Blue Savage

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
Daniel Pahl

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
The cast

Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
The cast and creative team






Related Stories
Photo: See the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway Photo
Photo: See the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway
Check out a new photo of the cast of New York, New York on Broadway!
Kitt, Lippa & More Named Write Out Loud Guest Judges Photo
Kitt, Lippa & More Named 'Write Out Loud' Guest Judges
WRITE OUT LOUD has announced an exciting panel of adjudicators for this year's fifth annual contest! See who is judging, and learn more about the contest!
Video: Chenoweth & Cumming Perform Good Enough to Eat in SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Video: Chenoweth & Cumming Perform 'Good Enough to Eat' in SCHMIGADOON!
In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming joined forces for a big musical number, continuing to channel their Sweeney Todd-inspired characters. The performance also features references to Annie, Bye Bye Birdie, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!
DEATH DROP Heads Off-Broadway With DRAG RACEs Jujuebee and Willam Photo
DEATH DROP Heads Off-Broadway With DRAG RACE's Jujuebee and Willam
Direct from London, Death Drop is headed to NYC this summer, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jujubee and Willam, alongside Holly Stars! Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Adrienne Warren, BD Wong, Krystal Joy Brown & More at Rosie's Theater Kids GalaPhotos: See Adrienne Warren, BD Wong, Krystal Joy Brown & More at Rosie's Theater Kids Gala
April 20, 2023

See photos from Rosie's Theater Kids Gala!
Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Cast Performs 'Wand Dance' Atop Edge at Hudson YardsVideo: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Cast Performs 'Wand Dance' Atop Edge at Hudson Yards
April 20, 2023

Watch the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performing the “Wand Dance” from the production at Edge at Hudson Yards. 
SUMMER, 1976 Extended for Two Weeks on BroadwaySUMMER, 1976 Extended for Two Weeks on Broadway
April 20, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 starring Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht, will be extended for two weeks. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Chilina Kennedy, Kate Rockwell & More to Star in LOVE ALL World Premiere at La Jolla PlayhouseChilina Kennedy, Kate Rockwell & More to Star in LOVE ALL World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse
April 20, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Love All, by Anna Deavere Smith. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside RehearsalsPhotos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals
April 20, 2023

See inside the first rehearsal for The Goodbye Girl at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company starring Santino Fontana and Sierra Boggess.
share