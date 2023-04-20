Photos: Santino Fontana & Sierra Boggess to Star in THE GOODBYE GIRL at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside Rehearsals

Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess will lead the company of The Goodbye Girl (May 7 - 21, 2023), J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's final show of the spring season. With a book by Neil Simon, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by David Zippel, The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula (Boggess), a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot (Fontana), the opinionated actor who shows up - unexpectedly - on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment. The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company production will be directed by lyricist, Tony Award-winner David Zippel, on the 30th Anniversary of the musical's original premiere. Choreography is by Gerry McIntyre and musical direction is by Miles Plant. Tickets are now on sale.

See photos from the first rehearsal below!



The cast of The Goodbye Girl will also feature Tony Award-nominee Christopher Sieber (Character Actor), Debra Thais Evans (Cosby), Lena Josephine Marano (Lucy), Tara Radha Rajan (Melanie), Honor Blue Savage (Cynthia), Alyssa Isihara (Jenna & others), Emma Kantor (Rhonda & others), Jessica Ann Lawyer (Donna & others), Daniel Pahl, Tony Collins, and Dan DeLuca (Elliot standby) who will assume the role of Elliot on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, 2023.





The creative and design team for The Goodbye Girl includes Joshua Warner (Set Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Thomas J.C. Gluodenis (Costume Designer), Emily LaRosa (Properties Designer), Griffin Strout (Associate Music Director), Frederick Miller (Dramaturg), Sara Andreas (Assistant Choreographer). Justin Kirkpatrick (Technical Director), and casting by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting Team. The stage management team includes Kyle Binkley and Maria Papadopoulos.