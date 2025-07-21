 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

The cast celebrated with themed cupcakes and a group photo in front of the Creel House lobby installation at the Marquis. 

By: Jul. 21, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Saturday, July 19, Stranger Things: The First Shadow celebrated its 100th performance at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!

The cast celebrated with themed cupcakes and a group photo in front of the Creel House lobby installation at the Marquis. 
 
The Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 5 Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-winning play of the 2024-2025 Broadway season.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances Image
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances Image
Stranger Things: The First Shadow



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos