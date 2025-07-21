Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

The cast celebrated with themed cupcakes and a group photo in front of the Creel House lobby installation at the Marquis.
On Saturday, July 19, Stranger Things: The First Shadow celebrated its 100th performance at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!
The cast celebrated with themed cupcakes and a group photo in front of the Creel House lobby installation at the Marquis.
The Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 5 Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-winning play of the 2024-2025 Broadway season.
Photo credit: Andy Henderson
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Stranger Things: The First Shadow