Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

On Saturday, July 19, Stranger Things: The First Shadow celebrated its 100th performance at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway. See photos here!

The cast celebrated with themed cupcakes and a group photo in front of the Creel House lobby installation at the Marquis.



The Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 5 Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-winning play of the 2024-2025 Broadway season.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson



