Photos: SIX Celebrates 3rd Anniversary on Broadway

SIX presented a special cake designed by Carlo’s Bakery, at their new New York City location, 1500 Broadway, onstage during the curtain call. 

By: Oct. 07, 2024
The Tony Award-winning musical SIX celebrated its Third Anniversary on Broadway at the Sunday, October 6 evening performance. SIX presented a special cake designed by Carlo’s Bakery, at their new New York City location, 1500 Broadway, onstage during the curtain call. 
 
The current Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.
 
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Credit: Tricia Baron

