Photos: SAY Gala Honoring Richard Kind, Tom Kitt, and Shachar G. Scott

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young held its 23rd Annual Benefit Gala on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the iconic Edison Ballroom in New York City’s theater district. See photos from the event here!

The evening was hosted by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Brandon Victor Dixon. This unforgettable event celebrated the voices of young people who stutter, featuring inspiring performances, a seated dinner, and a powerful tribute to this year’s honorees—individuals whose leadership and advocacy are helping to uplift and empower young people who stutter.

This year, SAY honored Richard Kind, an award-winning actor known for his beloved roles on stage and screen whose four decades-long career has captured hearts in film, television, and Broadway; Tom Kitt, the Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning composer whose work has transformed the stage; and Shachar G. Scott, a global marketing force behind companies like Meta, Bumble, Snapchat, and Apple, and a longtime SAY Board Member.