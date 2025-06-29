 tracking pixel
Photos: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Nymphia Wind Brings BANANAS? to Town Hall

Nymphia Wind won Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

By: Jun. 29, 2025
Earlier this week, the Town Hall welcomed  Nymphia Wind in BANANAS?. Having just recently completed her reign as Season 16’s RuPaul's Drag Race winner, Nymphia made her NYC debut as a Taiwanese cultural ambassador to The Town Hall’s stage to celebrate this year’s PRIDE. 

BANANAS? is a bombastic one-woman show that will stun drag, theatre and performance art audiences alike. For one night only, Nymphia, aka the “Banana Buddha,” will transform the Town Hall stage into a portal to her chaotic mind. Part drag, part fashion, and part performance art, BANANAS? is a reflection of Nymphia’s inner journey over this last history-making year of her life.

Exploding with references to her most enduring artistic influences, from Peking Opera to FKA Twigs to Marina Abramović, Nymphia explores life, death, rebirth, and all things yellow, with her signature sartorial wit and irreverent joy. 

Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

