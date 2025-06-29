Photos: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Nymphia Wind Brings BANANAS? to Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, the Town Hall welcomed Nymphia Wind in BANANAS?. Having just recently completed her reign as Season 16’s RuPaul's Drag Race winner, Nymphia made her NYC debut as a Taiwanese cultural ambassador to The Town Hall’s stage to celebrate this year’s PRIDE.

BANANAS? is a bombastic one-woman show that will stun drag, theatre and performance art audiences alike. For one night only, Nymphia, aka the “Banana Buddha,” will transform the Town Hall stage into a portal to her chaotic mind. Part drag, part fashion, and part performance art, BANANAS? is a reflection of Nymphia’s inner journey over this last history-making year of her life.

Exploding with references to her most enduring artistic influences, from Peking Opera to FKA Twigs to Marina Abramović, Nymphia explores life, death, rebirth, and all things yellow, with her signature sartorial wit and irreverent joy.

Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Nymphia Wind

Deals from BOOP! The Musical Betty's on Broadway! For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” Get Tickets from $83.00