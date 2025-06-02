Photos: Rob Madge and Hannah Dodd in CABARET in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released of Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd as Sally Bowles and Olivier nominee Rob Madge as The Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Check out the photos below!

The pair have joined Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young.

Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week. Rob Madge and Hannah Dodd’s final performance will be Saturday 20 September 2025.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.