Photos: Rehearsals Begin for A WALK ON THE MOON At George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse shared photos today from the first rehearsal for the East Coast premiere of the new musical A Walk on the Moon, which begins preview performances April 26 and opens May 6 at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, only a short train ride from New York City.

George Street Playhouse Artistic Director, David Saint welcomed Director Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons), Choreographer Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Writer Pamela Gray (A Walk on the Moon film), Composer AnnMarie Millazzo (Joy), and Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!) along with cast and friends as rehearsals commenced at Open Jar Studios in New York City, two years and one day after the production had been postponed due to the pandemic shutdown in 2020.

Based on the award-winning movie by Pamela Gray, A Walk on the Moon stars Wicked alums Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest running Elphaba) and Jonah Platt (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar) as Pearl and Marty Kantrowitz and John Arthur Greene (Tootsie) as the Blouse Man Walker Jerome. They're joined by Jill Abromovitz (Beetlejuice), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Cody Braveryman (film: The Harbinger), Maya Jacobson (Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Wesley Zurich (Off-Broadway: On the Shore of the Wide World), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Jonathon Timpanelli (School of Rock), David R. Gordon (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ), Megan Kane (Emojiland), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Dan Rosales (Spamilton).

Welcome to the iconic summer of 1969, when men walked on the moon, the Vietnam War raged on, Woodstock was going to change the world, and in upstate New York, one woman took a giant leap of her own.

Every year, Pearl Kantrowitz packs up her family for another summer in the Catskills with the same friends, same mah-jongg games, and the same Blouse Man. But this summer is different. A free-spirited salesman sweeps through the Jewish bungalow colony and awakens Pearl to a version of herself she'd forgotten.

While contending with a rebellious teenage daughter, a mother-in-law who knows too much, and a loving husband who is content with the status quo, Pearl must decide if she's willing to break free from her predictable world to embrace the unknown. In the new musical A Walk on the Moon, one thing is certain: nothing will ever be the same.

"After a two-year hiatus, during which so many of us embarked on our own journeys to rediscover what matters most to us, how thrilling to follow Pearl on her journey of exploration in the exciting summer of '69! Sheryl Kaller and her wildly talented team of writers, designers and actors bring us this largest, most dazzling production in the history of George Street Playhouse with the help of producers Ruth and Steve Hendel," said David Saint, Artistic Director.

Book Writer Pamela Gray, who is adapting her award-winning film for the stage, says, "This story began as a love letter to the working-class Jewish bungalow colonies of my childhood. The Summer of '69, when I saw men walk on the moon and hippies walk past the mah jongg games on their way to Woodstock, was the perfect setting for a mother-daughter coming-of-age story that still resonates today."

A Walk on the Moon received its world premiere in 2018 at the American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, where critics praised "A WALK ON THE MOON comes alive when it embraces the heady, hopeful spirit of 1969...Pearl desperately wants to be part of something beyond herself and the new world of 1969 will do." (San Francisco Chronicle) and described it as "a gem of a musical" (The Daily Mail).

The production has also launched a previously announced barrier-breaking partnership with The Workshop offering a unique fellowship program for early career BIPOC-identifying theatre professionals. Working with The Workshop founder, Kendall Pinkney, three fellows will directly support A Walk on the Moon working in the areas of sound, playwriting and directing/choreography.

A Walk on the Moon Design and Production team features: Scenic Design by Marina Draghici, Costume Design by Linda Cho, Lighting Design by Robert Wierzel, Sound Design by Leon Rothenberg, Projection Design and Scenic Consultant by Tal Yarden, Associate Director Drewe Goldstein, Musical Director Greg Kenna, Assistant Choreographer Logan Epstein, and Production Stage Manager Samantha Flint.