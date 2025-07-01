Photos: Ping Chong And Company Celebrates New Name, Pink Fang

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 23, 2025, a vibrant community of artists, collaborators, and supporters gathered at La MaMa Galleria to celebrate the unveiling of PINK FANG—the bold new identity of Ping Chong and Company. Check out photos from the event.

The evening was filled with joy, gratitude, and transformation, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the company’s 50+ year legacy of interdisciplinary, socially engaged performance.

The night began with a moving opening by Troy Anthony and the space featured a unique gallery installation designed by Nile Harris, featuring a timeline capsule where guests could contribute notes reflecting on the company’s history. Attendees heard from visionary artists, took part in moments of reflection and celebration, and caught a first glimpse of what’s ahead.

The new name—initiated by Ping Chong himself and a subversive reclamation of a misnomer for its founder—represents a future-forward commitment to community, collaboration, and fearless storytelling. Ping Chong and Company officially becomes Pink Fang on July 1, with more announcements to come, including updated social media handles and a new website.

Deals from Buena Vista Social Club Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Get Tickets from $107.00