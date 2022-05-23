Photos: Inside The MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS NYC Launch Party
Guests were treated to swag bags styled by Sarah Faye Beard (@sayfaystyles) - featuring an original design by fashion designer, Caycee Black.
Industry folk gathered in midtown NYC to celebrate the launch of MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS: a full-scale NYC-based production company formed by J.D. Brookshire, Caycee Black (Bravo's Project Runway: Season 19), Lola Maltz, and Haley Rice.
As their mission statement declares, "Messy Stars aims to create art which gives voice to shame and explores the complex beauty of imperfection." Held at The Liberty NYC and featuring the New York City premiere of Messy Stars' short film, FILLING THE VOID, the festivities began with a pre-show Q&A led by Matthew Corozine (Matthew Corozine Studio) & Tessa Faye (Tessa Faye Talent).
Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography
Caycee Black
Lola Maltz
J.D. Brookshire
Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye, Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, J.D. Brookshire, Haley Rice
J.D. Brookshire, Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, Haley Rice, Matthew Corozine
Sarah Faye Beard
Parents of Caycee Black
Guest, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi, Linnea Larsdotter
Taissia Lomako, Aubrey Clyburn, Camille Martine
Carol Hardern, Rachael Unterweisen
Christine Cartell, Tessa Faye, Sam Morales
Sarah Faye Beard, Tara Nicole Murphy, Brianna Cala, Jamie Tincher
Eric Emerick, Jamie Monahan, Haley Rice
James Jelkin, Tessa Faye, David Lambert
Brianna Cala, Tessa Faye, Trevor Markanovic, Rebekah Rawhouser
Chris Russell, Isaac Byrne, Matthew Corozine, Ryan Tofil, Trevor Markanovic, Madison Edwards
David Jouse Da Silva, David Jason Kyle
J.D. Brookshire, Martha Brookshire, Luciano Mota
Caycee Black, Sarah Faye Beard, J.D. Brookshire
Lola Maltz, Yanay Cohen
Terria Joseph, Matthew Corozine, Peggy Queener
Jamie Tincher, Tara Nicole Murphy, Trevor Markanovic, Jessica Trugman, Rebekah Rawhouser, Danielle Jordan
Danielle Jordan, Matthew Corozine, Nya Bowman, Tony Viega, Justin Senense, Anu Gupta
Patrick Clark and Guests
Alfred Tom, Masha Sadovnikova, Jimmy Sharda
Christine Cartell, Tessa Faye, Ryan Tofil, Jamie Tincher
Nikki MacCallum, Justin Gentry
Levi Jennings, Pravindi Herath
Guests
Masha Sadovnikova, Ursula Anderman
Srishti Shrivastava, Leif Bakke, Andrew Schmertz, Yanay Cohen
Melissa Schiller, Eliza Day
Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, J.D. Brookshire, Haley Rice