Photos: Inside The MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS NYC Launch Party

Guests were treated to swag bags styled by Sarah Faye Beard (@sayfaystyles) - featuring an original design by fashion designer, Caycee Black. 

May. 23, 2022  

Industry folk gathered in midtown NYC to celebrate the launch of MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS: a full-scale NYC-based production company formed by J.D. Brookshire, Caycee Black (Bravo's Project Runway: Season 19), Lola Maltz, and Haley Rice.

As their mission statement declares, "Messy Stars aims to create art which gives voice to shame and explores the complex beauty of imperfection." Held at The Liberty NYC and featuring the New York City premiere of Messy Stars' short film, FILLING THE VOID, the festivities began with a pre-show Q&A led by Matthew Corozine (Matthew Corozine Studio) & Tessa Faye (Tessa Faye Talent).

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography

Haley Rice
Haley Rice

Caycee Black
Caycee Black

Lola Maltz
Lola Maltz

J.D. Brookshire
J.D. Brookshire

Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye
Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye

Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye, Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, J.D. Brookshire, Haley Rice
Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye, Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, J.D. Brookshire, Haley Rice

J.D. Brookshire, Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, Haley Rice, Matthew Corozine
J.D. Brookshire, Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, Haley Rice, Matthew Corozine

Matthew Corozine
Matthew Corozine

Sarah Faye Beard
Sarah Faye Beard

Parents of Caycee Black
Parents of Caycee Black

Justin Senense, Patrick Clark
Justin Senense, Patrick Clark

Guest, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi, Linnea Larsdotter
Guest, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi, Linnea Larsdotter

Taissia Lomako, Aubrey Clyburn, Camille Martine
Taissia Lomako, Aubrey Clyburn, Camille Martine

Carol Hardern, Rachael Unterweisen
Carol Hardern, Rachael Unterweisen

Christine Cartell, Tessa Faye, Sam Morales
Christine Cartell, Tessa Faye, Sam Morales

Sarah Faye Beard, Tara Nicole Murphy, Brianna Cala, Jamie Tincher
Sarah Faye Beard, Tara Nicole Murphy, Brianna Cala, Jamie Tincher

Eric Emerick, Jamie Monahan, Haley Rice
Eric Emerick, Jamie Monahan, Haley Rice

James Jelkin, Tessa Faye, David Lambert
James Jelkin, Tessa Faye, David Lambert

Matt Vita, Nikki MacCallum
Matt Vita, Nikki MacCallum

Brianna Cala, Tessa Faye, Trevor Markanovic, Rebekah Rawhouser
Brianna Cala, Tessa Faye, Trevor Markanovic, Rebekah Rawhouser

Photos: Inside The MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS NYC Launch Party
Chris Russell, Isaac Byrne, Matthew Corozine, Ryan Tofil, Trevor Markanovic, Madison Edwards

David Jouse Da Silva, David Jason Kyle
David Jouse Da Silva, David Jason Kyle

J.D. Brookshire, Martha Brookshire, Luciano Mota
J.D. Brookshire, Martha Brookshire, Luciano Mota

Caycee Black, Sarah Faye Beard, J.D. Brookshire
Caycee Black, Sarah Faye Beard, J.D. Brookshire

Lola Maltz, Yanay Cohen
Lola Maltz, Yanay Cohen

Terria Joseph, Matthew Corozine, Peggy Queener
Terria Joseph, Matthew Corozine, Peggy Queener

Photos: Inside The MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS NYC Launch Party
Jamie Tincher, Tara Nicole Murphy, Trevor Markanovic, Jessica Trugman, Rebekah Rawhouser, Danielle Jordan

Danielle Jordan, Matthew Corozine, Nya Bowman, Tony Viega, Justin Senense, Anu Gupta
Danielle Jordan, Matthew Corozine, Nya Bowman, Tony Viega, Justin Senense, Anu Gupta

Patrick Clark and Guests
Patrick Clark and Guests

Alfred Tom, Masha Sadovnikova, Jimmy Sharda
Alfred Tom, Masha Sadovnikova, Jimmy Sharda

Christine Cartell, Tessa Faye, Ryan Tofil, Jamie Tincher
Christine Cartell, Tessa Faye, Ryan Tofil, Jamie Tincher

Nikki MacCallum, Justin Gentry
Nikki MacCallum, Justin Gentry

Levi Jennings, Pravindi Herath
Levi Jennings, Pravindi Herath

Guests
Guests

Masha Sadovnikova, Ursula Anderman
Masha Sadovnikova, Ursula Anderman

Srishti Shrivastava, Leif Bakke, Andrew Schmertz, Yanay Cohen
Srishti Shrivastava, Leif Bakke, Andrew Schmertz, Yanay Cohen

Melissa Schiller, Eliza Day
Melissa Schiller, Eliza Day

Tessa Faye, Sam Morales
Tessa Faye, Sam Morales

Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, J.D. Brookshire, Haley Rice
Lola Maltz, Caycee Black, J.D. Brookshire, Haley Rice



