Photos: Inside The MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS NYC Launch Party

Industry folk gathered in midtown NYC to celebrate the launch of MESSY STARS PRODUCTIONS: a full-scale NYC-based production company formed by J.D. Brookshire, Caycee Black (Bravo's Project Runway: Season 19), Lola Maltz, and Haley Rice.

As their mission statement declares, "Messy Stars aims to create art which gives voice to shame and explores the complex beauty of imperfection." Held at The Liberty NYC and featuring the New York City premiere of Messy Stars' short film, FILLING THE VOID, the festivities began with a pre-show Q&A led by Matthew Corozine (Matthew Corozine Studio) & Tessa Faye (Tessa Faye Talent).

Guests were treated to swag bags styled by Sarah Faye Beard (@sayfaystyles) - featuring an original design by fashion designer, Caycee Black.

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography