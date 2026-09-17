Photos: PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Opens at Greenwich House Theater
The production is currently led by Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong'o as "A."
Pre-Existing Condition, written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, has officially opened at Greenwich House Theater. Check out photos from opening night below!
The production is currently led by Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong'o as "A," the unnamed woman at the center of Ireland's drama about the aftermath of an abusive relationship. Nyong'o will remain with the production through September 26.
The role will subsequently be performed by Tony and Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo from September 28-October 17, Tony nominee Susannah Flood from October 18-November 7, Hari Nef from November 9-28, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco from November 30-December 19, and two-time Tony-nominated director and actor Whitney White from December 21-January 8, 2027.
White is the final performer to join the rotating lineup. As a director, her Broadway credits include Liberation, Jaja's African Hair Braiding and The Last Five Years. Her performing credits include Macbeth in Stride, Capsule and the Royal Shakespeare Company's All Is But Fantasy.
Returning from the production's run at the Connelly Theater are Greg Keller, Dael Orlandersmith and Sarah Steele. Susannah Perkins will replace Steele during October. Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West serve as understudies.
Pre-Existing Condition follows "A" as she attempts to move forward following a life-altering relationship, examining the ways violence and trauma continue to affect everyday life. The production is currently on sale at Greenwich House Theater through January 8, 2027.
The creative team includes scenic designer Cate McCrea, Costume Designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, casting director Taylor Williams and creative consultant Anne Kauffman.
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
Producers Susan Kelechi Watson, Jessica Chase
Producer Susan Kelechi Watson
Piper Perabo, Guest
Karine Jean Pierre
Josh Tobin, Jessica Chase, Maria Dizzia, Greg Keller, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Steele, Dael Orlandersmith, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sarin Monae West
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