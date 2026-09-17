Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 17, 2026- Lorna Courtney Talks THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We've got all the theatrical buzz you need to start your day. From exciting Broadway debuts to industry news, here's what happened yesterday in the world of theatre:
On Broadway: Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver is making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and we've got stunning production photos to prove it! Plus, Bowen Yang celebrated his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning comedy Oh, Mary!
Spotlight on New York: Lorna Courtney is embracing her wild side as Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, and Rosie O'Donnell will take on the role of Narrator for a limited run. Meanwhile, Patti LuPone will star as Diana Vreeland in Full Gallop.
Behind the Scenes: The industry celebrated at the American Theatre Wing Gala, and complete casting was announced for the Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening.
Want more? Check out our full coverage including all the Off-Broadway shows to see this fall and more!
|Coming Up
Titanique closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Debut of the Month: Reece Weaver Goes From America's Sweetheart to Broadway's Roxie Hart
Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, and breakout star of the Netflix show America's Sweethearts, Reece Weaver, is taking on a new kind of spotlight! Weaver is currently making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart! Read BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month.
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Exclusive: Lorna Courtney Is Embracing Her Wild Side in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
There is something especially exciting about watching a performer step into a role at exactly the right moment in her life. For Lorna Courtney, that role is Janet in Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, a woman who begins the evening buttoned-up and certain of who she is, only to have her entire world cracked wide open.
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Photos: Reece Weaver, Lissa deGuzman, and Max von Essen in CHICAGO on Broadway
All new production photos have been released from Chicago the Musical on Broadway, featuring Reece Weaver as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly and Max von Essen as Billy Flynn. Check out the photos here!
|Must Watch
|Video: & JULIET Welcomes Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, & Anthony Gargiula
by Michael Major
Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, and Anthony Gargiula made their Broadway debuts in & Juliet last night. Watch videos of them taking their first bows now!. (more...)
|Video: Watch the New Trailer For GHOSTS at Jermyn Street Theatre
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the new production of Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghsots at Jermyn Street Theatre, directed by Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to The Dallas Opera in New Staging
by Michael Major
The Dallas Opera has shared a promotional video for its new-to-Dallas production of Donizetti's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE, opening the company's 2026/2027 season at the Winspear Opera House.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Bowen Yang has officially joined the company of Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Friends came out for his first performance, including Saturday Night Live co-stars Aidy Bryant and Sarah Sherman. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Bowen Yang Takes First Bows OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Bowen Yang has officially joined the company of Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway, making his Broadway debut as 'Mary Todd Lincoln.' Check out photos of him taking his first bows!. (more...)
Photos: Go Inside the 2026 American Theatre Wing Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing held its annual fall gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom, celebrating backstage and ensemble members whose contributions are vital to theatre productions. See photos!. (more...)
Photos: THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE is Now Playing at Salisbury Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from the world premiere new stage adaptation of Shirley Jackson's seminal novel The Haunting of Hill House. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by A.A. Cristi
A new musical with score by Emily Phillips and Future Cut and book by Nambi E. Kelley will present select songs in a private industry presentation, directed by Tony-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and starring Samantha Marie Ware and Tony-nominees Amber Iman, Ephraim Sykes, and Jeannette Bayardelle.. (more...)
LW Theatres Launches LW Partners Global Advisory and Venue Operator Division
by Stephi Wild
LW Theatres has announced the launch of LW Partners, a new global advisory and venue operator division created to help theatre owners, developers and cultural institutions develop and operate world-class venues and experiences.. (more...)
Submissions Open for Amas Musical Theatre's 9th Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Lyricists
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amas Musical Theatre has opened submissions for the ninth year of the Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, offering a $2,000 cash grant and development assistance to a musical theatre librettist. . (more...)
Sarah Ruhl And Paula Vogel To Be Honored At Colt Coeur’s Benefit Bash
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Colt Coeur will honor Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, and board trustee Roberta Kelly at its annual benefit event in Brooklyn.. (more...)
Applications Now Open For Eugene O'Neill Theater Center’s 2027 National Music Theater Conference
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is accepting submissions for its 2027 National Music Theater Conference, which will provide selected musicals with a two-week workshop and three public performances.. (more...)
Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has revealed the hosts and initial performers for their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, plus more.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by A.A. Cristi
Complete principal casting has been announced for the Off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening at Studio Seaview, directed by Danya Taymor and beginning performances November 27, 2026.. (more...)
Patti LuPone Will Play Diana Vreeland in One-Woman Play FULL GALLOP
by Stephi Wild
Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will star as Diana Vreeland in a new production of the one-woman play Full Gallop, written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson. Learn more here!. (more...)
BOUNCERS and Chaotic Wrestling to Exchange Audiences
by Stephi Wild
John Godber's play about four bouncers navigating a chaotic night at a UK discotheque will open at The Modern Theatre in Boston, with the cast and wrestlers from Chaotic Wrestling swapping appearances at each other's events.. (more...)
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Sets Closing Date
by Stephi Wild
The 8-time Tony-nominated musical will close at the Longacre Theatre after 428 performances, with its first national tour launching in Providence, RI.. (more...)
Review: GOLDEN BOY, starring Josh O'Connor, Almeida Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Clifford Odets' 1937 indictment of consumer society gets a big revival, but proves a souless waste of acting talent. (more...)
Cast and Creative Team Set for SLIPPIN' THROUGH THE CRACKS: The Bobby Rush Musical
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast and creative team have been revealed for the world premiere of Slippin' Through the Cracks: The Bobby Rush Musical, the new musical based on the life of Grammy Award-winning living legend Bobby Rush, at New Stage Theatre.. (more...)
Review: DARKLING, Bush Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
It’s the mid-80s and India is changing. A young girl is growing up surrounded by nature under a blue sky until the landscape starts to transform. A factory rises right on her doorstep, and its fumes cloud the heavens. One night, everything changes. The American pesticide plant leaks 32 tons of toxic gases, leading to the worst industrial disaster to date.. (more...)
A SIX STRING ODYSSEY Showcases Classical Music with a Contemporary Flair
by Stephi Wild
The Six String Symphony performed its debut album at Exchange LA, featuring compositions by Grammy-winning composer Kitt Wakeley and original works by guitarists Russ Hewitt and Giovanni Piacentini alongside a full ensemble.. (more...)
All the Off-Broadway Shows to See in Fall 2026 - A Complete Guide
by Sidney Paterra
BroadwayWorld has your official fall 2026 Off-Broadway preview, a complete guide to everything opening Off-Broadway! See West End transfers, stars in play revivals, multiple world premieres and more.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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