SPRING AWAKENING Composer Duncan Sheik Hospitalized in 'Critical But Stable' Condition
The Spring Awakening composer is currently receiving medical care as two of his musicals prepare for upcoming Off-Broadway engagements.
Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition, according to a statement shared Wednesday on his official social media.
“We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”
The statement continued, “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”
No additional medical information has been disclosed by Sheik's family or representation. TMZ has reported that Sheik is receiving care at a New York City hospital.
Sheik's career spans both popular music and musical theater. His 1996 self-titled debut album produced the hit single “Barely Breathing,” before his career expanded extensively into writing for the stage.
He composed the music for Spring Awakening, with book and lyrics by Steven Sater. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sheik received Tony Awards for Best Original Score, alongside Sater, and Best Orchestrations. Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr. were among the members of the original Broadway company. The musical returned to Broadway in 2015 in a Deaf West Theatre production directed by Michael Arden.
A new Off-Broadway production of Spring Awakening is now set to play Studio Seaview, beginning previews November 27 ahead of a December 17 opening. Danya Taymor will direct, with a company that includes John Proctor Is the Villain alum Amalia Yoo as Ilse.
Sophia Anne Caruso will lead Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, his musical adaptation of Moyoco Anno's manga, under the direction of Rob Ashford, who will also choreograph. Performances are scheduled to begin September 25 at The Night Egg at Culture Club in Chelsea, followed by an October 15 opening.
Sheik's other musical theater work includes American Psycho, Alice by Heart, Whisper House, Because of Winn Dixie and Noir.
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