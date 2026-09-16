Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Celebrates Broadway Opening Night
Cher Álvarez, Travis A. Knight, Shannon Cochran, Eva Kaminsky and more celebrated the new play at the August Wilson Theatre.
Paranormal Activity officially opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on Tuesday, August 25. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!
The new play began performances on August 14 and is playing a strictly limited 20-week engagement.
The Broadway company stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave, with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. All seven performers are making their Broadway debuts and reprising roles they have previously performed in productions across North America.
Written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, Paranormal Activity features an original story inspired by the film franchise. The play follows James and Lou, who relocate from Chicago to London hoping to leave their past behind, only to encounter a haunting that follows them into their new life.
Among those in attendance for the opening night celebration were Paul Wesley, Tefi Pessoa, Alison Thornton, Okieriete Onaodowan, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr., Andrew Durand, Alex Timbers, Miriam Silverman, Matt Doyle, Kerry Butler and Christopher Sieber.
Paranormal Activity is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre.
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova
Tefi Pessoa
Natalie Kuckenburg and Paul Wesley
Michael Holding, Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks, Bobby J. Howlett
The creative team of Paranormal Activity: scenic and Costume Designer Fly Davis, sound designer Gareth Fry, producer Simon Friend, director Felix Barrett, playwright Levi Holloway, lighting designer Anna Watson, illusions designer Chris Fisher
Paranormal Activity Gala Opening Night
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