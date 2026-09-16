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Video: & JULIET Welcomes Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, & Anthony Gargiula

The new stars joined the production as 'Charmion,' 'Romeo,' and 'François.'

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Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, and Anthony Gargiula made their Broadway debuts in & Juliet last night. Before the musical plays its final performance on January 3, the new stars joined the production on Tuesday night. Watch videos of them taking their first bows below!

Ziegler joins the company as ‘Charmion’ for a limited engagement through November 1, 2026. Gargiula plays ‘François’ for a limited three-month engagement through December 6, 2026. Sutherland also plays a limited engagement as 'Romeo,' with Aly Michalka joining in the role of ‘Anne’ on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet  hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new  story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony  Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from  “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including  “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed  by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar  Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Michael Iván Carrier as  ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.  

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More on this show: Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot to Return to & JULIET This Summer · 6/3/2026



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