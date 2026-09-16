Video: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Cast Rehearses 'When E're She Looked At Me'
The rehearsal footage offers another early listen to the New York premiere of the musical.
The Public Theater has released new rehearsal footage from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, this time showcasing the company performing "When E're She Looked At Me" ahead of the musical's North American premiere this fall.
The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's story of a man born old who ages in reverse, relocating the tale to a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain. It comes from the Olivier Award-winning writing team of Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, who previously staged the show in London's West End. The musical is brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians.
Performances at The Public begin October 8 and have been extended through November 22, marking the show's first American run following its West End success.
The Public Theater previously shared footage of Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand and Kelsee Kimmel performing 'Will You Go?' from the same production, as well as another rehearsal video of Durand and the company performing 'A Little Life.' More on that earlier release can be found in of the musical's rehearsal previews.
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