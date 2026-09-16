JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, PURPOSE and More Among Most-Produced Shows of 2026-27
Kimberly Belflower's play tops American Theatre's annual survey, while August Wilson leads its playwright tally.
John Proctor Is the Villain will be the most-produced play of the 2026-27 season, according to new findings published by American Theatre.
Kimberly Belflower's play has 20 productions represented in the publication's annual survey. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose follows with 14 productions, while Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day and Bess Wohl's Liberation each have 11.
Several musicals also rank among the season's most frequently produced works. Come From Away and Les Misérables each have 10 productions, followed by Dear Evan Hansen with nine. Sweeney Todd is among a group of titles with seven productions.
In a separate ranking of playwrights, August Wilson leads with 23 productions of his work. Belflower follows with 21, Jacobs-Jenkins with 19, Lauren Gunderson with 17 and Wohl with 15.
American Theatre compiled its findings from 1,634 productions, including 1,283 at 298 Theatre Communications Group member theaters and 351 at commercial and non-member venues. The publication excludes A Christmas Carol from its play ranking; 30 productions of the holiday story in various adaptations are scheduled this season. William Shakespeare is similarly excluded from the playwright ranking, with 39 productions represented in the overall data.
The complete rankings, along with additional analysis of the 2026-27 season, are available in the original report.
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