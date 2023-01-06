Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Original Movie Cast Member Jimmy Fallon Attends ALMOST FAMOUS Performance

Cast member Casey Likes pulled Fallon up from the sold-out audience to join the cast for the curtain call.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Last evening, Almost Famous film cast member Jimmy Fallon (Dennis Hope) attended a performance of Broadway's Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe. Cast member Casey Likes pulled Fallon up from the sold-out audience to join the cast for the curtain call. After the performance, Fallon met with the company, spoke with them and took photos, joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Crowe.

Fallon said, "I hadn't seen the movie Almost Famous since our premiere 20 years ago. I still can't believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered. Every line in this show is brilliant. I was trying not to get emotional, but I kept thinking Cameron Crowe is a genius."

Fallon continued, "At intermission, an usher wanted to make sure the seat next to me was empty and told me someone would be sitting next to me for the second act. And then they lead this person to the aisle seat. It was Cameron. He watched the whole second act with me - the scenes that my character was in. That was special. That was emotional. That is Cameron."

Playing its final performance this Sunday, January 8, Almost Famous will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances.

Almost Famous features music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. The company also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.

