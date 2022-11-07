Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Man of No Importance
Click Here for More on A Man of No Importance

Photos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30.

Nov. 07, 2022  
A Man Of No Importance

Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend.

See the photos below!

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. The play will run through Sunday, December 18.

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

A Man Of No Importance
Faith Prince and the cast of A Man of No Importance

A Man Of No Importance
Faith Prince and the cast of A Man of No Importance

A Man Of No Importance
Faith Prince and the cast of A Man of No Importance




Related Stories
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. Check out our coverage from the opening night red carpet in the video here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening Night Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening Night
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons, two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Reviews: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Starring Jim Parsons Photo
Reviews: A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Starring Jim Parsons
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. Read all of the reviews for A Man of No Importance here!
Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance  will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and more. It will run through Sunday, December 18. Get a first look at photos here!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award GalaShoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 7, 2022

Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes and Christine Pedi have joined the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
November 7, 2022

The North American premiere of Life of Pi, presented by A.R.T. is playing at December 4, 2022 – January 29, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776Photos: See New Images of Kristolyn Lloyd, Elizabeth A. Davis, Carolee Carmello & More in 1776
November 7, 2022

1776 is now playing at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The cast of 1776 includes Kristolyn Lloyd as “John Adams,” Gisela Adisa as “Robert Livingston,” Nancy Anderson as “George Read,” and more. See new production photos here!
Photos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUTPhotos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUT
November 7, 2022

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. See new production photos here!
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023
November 7, 2022

Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!