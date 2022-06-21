Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards

See Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise, cast members from Stomp, Wayne Cilento, and more!

Jun. 21, 2022  

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were announced yesterday evening! In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), the Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d'Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education, and investing in the next generation.

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O'Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.

See the full winners HERE!

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Mark William
Mark William

Wendy Ferman
Wendy Ferman

Sheri Gazitt and Marie Barylick
Sheri Gazitt and Marie Barylick

Wayne Cilento
Wayne Cilento

Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
Stomp Cast members-Emmanuel Scott, Desmond Harris, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Reggie Talley, Tamaii Sakurai, Paris Weeden and Alan Asuncion

Gelan Lambert
Gelan Lambert

Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise
Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise

Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise
Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise

Rachel Zatcoff
Rachel Zatcoff

Roslyn LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz
Roslyn LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz

Randi Rahm
Randi Rahm

Carina-Kay Louchiey
Carina-Kay Louchiey

Michelle Mercedes
Michelle Mercedes

Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason
Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason

Jack O'Brien
Jack O'Brien

Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
Nation Yiddish Theatre Folsbien Cast of Fiddler on the Roof-Drew Siegla, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Zalman Mloteic, Merete Muenter, Joanne Borts and Rachel Zatcoff

Rachel Christopher, Alexandria Wailes, Amara Granderson, Tendayi Kuumba and D. Woods
Rachel Christopher, Alexandria Wailes, Amara Granderson, Tendayi Kuumba and D. Woods

Amara Granderson
Amara Granderson

D. Woods
D. Woods

Alexandria Wailes
Alexandria Wailes

Rachel Christopher
Rachel Christopher

Tendayi Kuumba
Tendayi Kuumba

Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

Brenda Braxton
Brenda Braxton

Tracy Hopkins and John Carluccio
Tracy Hopkins and John Carluccio

Davide Torchio and Desmond Richardson
Davide Torchio and Desmond Richardson

Marcia Milgrom Dodge
Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera and Marcia Milgrom Dodge
Chita Rivera and Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Jack O'Brien and Chita Rivera
Jack O'Brien and Chita Rivera

Jack O'Brien and Chita Rivera
Jack O'Brien and Chita Rivera

Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins
Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins

Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins
Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins

Steps on Broadway
Steps on Broadway

John Manzari and Caleb Teicher
John Manzari and Caleb Teicher

Jackie Hoffman
Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman
Jackie Hoffman

Sergio Trujillo
Sergio Trujillo

Sergio Truijillo
Sergio Truijillo

Ashley Fitzgerald and Dylis Croman
Ashley Fitzgerald and Dylis Croman

Ashley Fitzgerald and Dylis Croman
Ashley Fitzgerald and Dylis Croman

Jared Grimes
Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes
Jared Grimes

Pace University Students
Pace University Students

A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively

Steps on Broadway
Steps on Broadway

Joel Grey and Chita Rivera
Joel Grey and Chita Rivera

Joel Grey and Chita Rivera
Joel Grey and Chita Rivera

Joel Grey and Chita Rivera
Joel Grey and Chita Rivera

Joel Grey
Joel Grey

Alixx Schüttlend
Alixx Schüttlend

Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
Carina-Kay Louchiey, Michelle Mercedes, Myles Frost, Kamille Upshaw, Christopher Wheeldon, Kali May Grinder and Ryan VanDonBoom

Christopher Wheeldon
Christopher Wheeldon

Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Kamille Upshaw

Kali May Grinder
Kali May Grinder

Ryan Van DonBoom
Ryan Van DonBoom

Anoop Desai, Debbie Christine Tjong, Amber Pickens and Libby Lloyd
Anoop Desai, Debbie Christine Tjong, Amber Pickens and Libby Lloyd

Libby Lloyd
Libby Lloyd

The Cast of American Utopia
The Cast of American Utopia

Annie-B Parson
Annie-B Parson

Paul Lazar and Annie-B Parson
Paul Lazar and Annie-B Parson

Josh Prince
Josh Prince

Michael Novak and Josh Prince
Michael Novak and Josh Prince

Ben Vereen
Ben Vereen

Ben Vereen
Ben Vereen

Libby Lloyd, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jeigh Madjus and Kaitlin Mesh
Libby Lloyd, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jeigh Madjus and Kaitlin Mesh

Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
Debbie Christine Tjong, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Libby Lloyd, Julius Williams, Amber Pickens and Ciara Renee

Julius Williams and Amber Pickens
Julius Williams and Amber Pickens

Chloe Davis
Chloe Davis



