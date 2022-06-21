Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
See Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise, cast members from Stomp, Wayne Cilento, and more!
Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were announced yesterday evening! In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), the Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d'Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education, and investing in the next generation.
At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O'Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.
See the full winners HERE!
Sheri Gazitt and Marie Barylick
Stomp Cast members-Emmanuel Scott, Desmond Harris, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Reggie Talley, Tamaii Sakurai, Paris Weeden and Alan Asuncion
Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise
Bianca Marroquin and Charlotte d'Amboise
Roslyn LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz
Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason
Nation Yiddish Theatre Folsbien Cast of Fiddler on the Roof-Drew Siegla, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Zalman Mloteic, Merete Muenter, Joanne Borts and Rachel Zatcoff
Rachel Christopher, Alexandria Wailes, Amara Granderson, Tendayi Kuumba and D. Woods
Tracy Hopkins and John Carluccio
Davide Torchio and Desmond Richardson
Chita Rivera and Marcia Milgrom Dodge
Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins
Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins
Steps on Broadway
John Manzari and Caleb Teicher
Sergio Truijillo
Ashley Fitzgerald and Dylis Croman
Ashley Fitzgerald and Dylis Croman
Pace University Students
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively
Steps on Broadway
Alixx Schüttlend
Carina-Kay Louchiey, Michelle Mercedes, Myles Frost, Kamille Upshaw, Christopher Wheeldon, Kali May Grinder and Ryan VanDonBoom
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon
Kamille Upshaw
Ryan Van DonBoom
Anoop Desai, Debbie Christine Tjong, Amber Pickens and Libby Lloyd
The Cast of American Utopia
Libby Lloyd, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jeigh Madjus and Kaitlin Mesh
Debbie Christine Tjong, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Libby Lloyd, Julius Williams, Amber Pickens and Ciara Renee
Julius Williams and Amber Pickens