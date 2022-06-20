MJ, PARADISE SQUARE, TICK, TICK...BOOM! and More Win 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
Other winners include Funny Girl star Jared Grimes, Tony Award-winner Bill T. Jones, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, and more!
Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season.
Presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), the Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d'Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education, and investing in the next generation.
At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O'Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.
2022 Chita Rivera Award Winners
Broadway
Outstanding Choreography In A Broadway Show
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
**WINNER** Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Annie-B Parson, American Utopia
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ, The Musical
Outstanding Male Dancer In A Broadway Show (tie)
Sidney Dupont, Paradise Square
**WINNER** Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
**WINNER** Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
AJ Shively, Paradise Square
Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset
Outstanding Female Dancer In A Broadway Show
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge
**WINNER** Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Ensemble In A Broadway Show
American Utopia
**WINNER** for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
MJ, The Musical
Moulin Rouge
Paradise Square
The Music Man
Off Broadway Special Recognitions
The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards celebrated excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting two special awards.
Outstanding Choreography In An Off Broadway Show
**WINNER** Josh Prince, Trevor
Outstanding Ensemble In An Off Broadway Show
**WINNER** The Wrong Man
Choreography In Film
Outstanding Choreography For A Theatrical Release
Cinderella
Choreographer: Ashley Wallen; (Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin)
Everyone's Talking About Jamie
Choreographer: Kate Prince; (Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen)
In The Heights
Choreographer: Christopher Scott; (3 Associate and 3 Assistant Choreographers)
**WINNER** tick... tick... Boom!
Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer)
West Side Story
Choreographed: Justin Peck; (Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein)
(Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro)
Outstanding Direction Of A Documentary Release (tie)
Ballerina Boys - The Trocaderos
Directors: Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick
Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters
Directors: Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Director: Oliver Bokelberg
**WINNER** First Try
Director: Josh Prince
Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back
Director: John Carluccio
One of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine.
Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002.
In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS.Her current solo CD is entitled, And Now I Swing. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.