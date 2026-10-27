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Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for OTHER DESET CITIES

Other Desert Cities stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe.

By:

The Hudson Theatre was the place to be last week as the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, celebrated its opening night. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe, Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through January 17, 2027. 

Special guests for opening night included Sarah Jessica ParkerMatthew BroderickBryan Cranston, Peter Dinklage, Ina Garten, Michael Kors, Annie Liebovitz, Hamish Linklater, Amy Madigan, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and many more. Check out photos below!

Other Desert Cities premiered Off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater in 2011, starring Stockard ChanningLinda LavinStacy KeachThomas Sadoski, and Elizabeth Marvel. The play transferred to Broadway at the Booth Theatre later that year, with Judith Light replacing Lavin and Rachel Griffiths replacing Marvel. The production received five nominations at the 66th Tony Awards, including for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Stockard Channing), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Judith Light), Best Scenic Design (John Lee Beatty), and Best Lighting Design (Kenneth Posner). Judith Light won for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Other Desert Cities was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they’ve kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn’t just what happened, but who owns a family’s story, and what is the cost to tell it.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

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Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

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Stella Gregg and Clark Gregg

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Lance Le Pere, Annie Leibovitz, Anna Wintour and Michael Kors

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Busy Philipps

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Andy Cohen

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Dan Bucatinsky

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Bradley Whitford

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Margo Martindale

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Hamish Linklater

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Chloe Malle

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Kate Walsh

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Richard Schiff

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Matt Rogers

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Victor Garber

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Kacy Byxbee and Scott Caan

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Bryan Cranston

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Bartlett Sher

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David Marshall Grant

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J. J. Abrams

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Ina Garten

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Chris Perfetti

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Marcelo Zarvos and Janel Moloney

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Mario Cantone

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Talia Balsam and John Slattery

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Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine

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Robin de Jesús

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Arian Moayed

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Justin Bohon and Stephen Oremus

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Randal Myler and Catherine Curtin

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Simon Jones

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Stephanie Kurtzuba

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Jerry Dixon and Mario Cantone

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Richard Schiff and Arian Moayed

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Bryan Cranston and Clark Gregg

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John Tiffany, Barbara Broccoli and Guest

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Matt Doyle

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Kelly Ripa

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James Wilkie Broderick

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Sarah Jessica Parker

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Scott Caan

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Jon Tenney

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Anna Wintour and Michael Kors

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Annie Leibovitz

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Matt Doyle and Daniel Neale

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Jason Kindt and Geri Brezenoff

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James Wilkie Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

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Frank DiLella

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James L. Nederlander and Margo Nederlander

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Paul Downs Colaizzo and Andy Snyder

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Scott Pask

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Kristin Caskey, Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and Elizabeth Rothman

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Adam Speers, Kristin Caskey, Bee Shaffer Carrozzini, Elizabeth Rothman, Mike Isaacson and Gavin Kalin

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Kristin Caskey and Mike Isaacson

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K. Todd Freeman

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Betsy Aidem

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Jay Armstrong Johnson

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Scott Wittman

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Christopher Barnard

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Joe DiPietro

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John Behlmann

Opening Night Coverage


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