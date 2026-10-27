Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for OTHER DESET CITIES
Other Desert Cities stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe.
The Hudson Theatre was the place to be last week as the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, celebrated its opening night. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe, Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through January 17, 2027.
Special guests for opening night included Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Bryan Cranston, Peter Dinklage, Ina Garten, Michael Kors, Annie Liebovitz, Hamish Linklater, Amy Madigan, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and many more. Check out photos below!
Other Desert Cities premiered Off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater in 2011, starring Stockard Channing, Linda Lavin, Stacy Keach, Thomas Sadoski, and Elizabeth Marvel. The play transferred to Broadway at the Booth Theatre later that year, with Judith Light replacing Lavin and Rachel Griffiths replacing Marvel. The production received five nominations at the 66th Tony Awards, including for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Stockard Channing), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Judith Light), Best Scenic Design (John Lee Beatty), and Best Lighting Design (Kenneth Posner). Judith Light won for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Other Desert Cities was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they’ve kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn’t just what happened, but who owns a family’s story, and what is the cost to tell it.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lance Le Pere, Annie Leibovitz, Anna Wintour and Michael Kors
Matt Rogers
Kacy Byxbee and Scott Caan
J. J. Abrams
Robin de Jesús
Justin Bohon and Stephen Oremus
John Tiffany, Barbara Broccoli and Guest
Annie Leibovitz
Jason Kindt and Geri Brezenoff
Kristin Caskey, Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and Elizabeth Rothman
Adam Speers, Kristin Caskey, Bee Shaffer Carrozzini, Elizabeth Rothman, Mike Isaacson and Gavin Kalin
Christopher Barnard
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