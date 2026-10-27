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Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Jeff Kready Sits Down at Schmackary's For BROADWAY SCHNACKS

Kready can now be seen as Hester and many more in Operation Mincemeat. 

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Jeff Kready is taking a break from playing 20 roles in a night in Operation Mincemeat to stop by the Schmackary's shop for the latest episode of Broadway Schnacks! Watch the new video now.

Kready got started in theater after moving to New York from Nebraska. As he got his big break in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, he also met his wife, Broadway star Nikki Renee Daniels. The pair later appeared on Broadway together in Company. His other Broadway credits include The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Company, Billy Elliot, Sunday's in the Park with George, Tootsie, and more.

After starting the year as one of the original Phantoms in the hit Off-Broadway production of Masquerade, Kready can now be seen as Hester and many more in Operation Mincemeat

Watch him discuss his career, desire to enter his villain era, and bonds with host Zach Schmahl about their mutual love of the Midwest. He also shares advice on how to maintain longevity in the theatre industry.

Get Operation Mincemeat Tickets From $60

More on this show: Exclusive: Watch the New Cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Sing 'God That's Brilliant' · 6/2/2026



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