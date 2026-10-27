Welcome to a beautifully raw and wildly entertaining episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy is joined by the multitalented Brandon Contreras, a true native New Yorker of Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Colombian descent.
Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Jeff Kready Sits Down at Schmackary's For BROADWAY SCHNACKS
Kready can now be seen as Hester and many more in Operation Mincemeat.
Jeff Kready is taking a break from playing 20 roles in a night in Operation Mincemeat to stop by the Schmackary's shop for the latest episode of Broadway Schnacks! Watch the new video now.
Kready got started in theater after moving to New York from Nebraska. As he got his big break in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, he also met his wife, Broadway star Nikki Renee Daniels. The pair later appeared on Broadway together in Company. His other Broadway credits include The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Company, Billy Elliot, Sunday's in the Park with George, Tootsie, and more.
After starting the year as one of the original Phantoms in the hit Off-Broadway production of Masquerade, Kready can now be seen as Hester and many more in Operation Mincemeat.
Watch him discuss his career, desire to enter his villain era, and bonds with host Zach Schmahl about their mutual love of the Midwest. He also shares advice on how to maintain longevity in the theatre industry.
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Episode 04 | Julia Knitel: Just Getting Started
This week on Where the Light Lands, Jason A. Coombs sits down with Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel, currently starring in the Broadway hit Operation Mincemeat.
Ep441 - Brandon Contreras: The Math of Mincemeat
Brandon Contreras is a New York City born and raised creative whose energy and versatility have made him a standout on stages ranging from the Golden Theatre to New World Stages.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Jak Malone | Operation Mincemeat on Broadway
Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning Jak Malone joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Jak: Jak Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside.
#127 - Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Claire-Marie
Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Claire-Marie. Claire-Marie Hall comes back to Behind the Awards solo this time to chat about her experience on the Operation Mincemeat train.
From Mindfulness to Mincemeat, Gerianne Perez Shares Her Journey to Broadway's Biggest Hits
Gerianne Perez (Operation Mincemeat) joins the pod squad to talk about her journey from singing in her high school's show choir to Broadway. Hear what she has to say about the importance of representation in theater, the quiet confidence learned from working with powerhouse women, and the performer mindset that helps overcome nerves.
#116 - Gerianne Perez - She’s Got You Covered!
Gerianne Perez might have the hardest job on Broadway, understudying 3 out of the 5 roles in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway. Gerianne tells us about the endurance needed to take on this show, after the marathon of performing in Six the Musical.
Ep408 - Gerianne Pérez: Six Degrees of Mincemeat
Gerianne Pérez joins us for a candid and hilarious conversation about her winding path from choir kid to Broadway scene-stealer.
Jak Malone co-stars in the hit new musical, Operation Mincemeat, which is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a nomination for Jak. He also received Oliver, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his show-stopping performance as Hester Leggatt and other characters.
#86 - Operation Mincemeat - Takes Over Broadway!
The cast of Operation Mincemeat joins Behind the Awards to do a deep dive of the musical from inception to Broadway. David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoe Roberts give us the behind the scenes secrets of the show.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Operation Mincemeat at the Golden Theatre. We explore its unique mix of British humor and historical storytelling, unpack the creative team's choices, and share our thoughts on the show's pacing, score, and scenic design.
This Olivier-Winning Musical is Stranger Than Fiction
Get to know the complete cast of the West End hit "Operation. Mincemeat" — David. Cumming, Claire-Marie. Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts — all now on Broadway in the New York transfer of the award-winning. musical comedy.