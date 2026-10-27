Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HAMILTON, THE BOOK OF MORMON, WICKED & More to Join TDF Autism Friendly Performances
The lineup features Wanted, Maybe Happy Ending, Ragtime and more.
TDF has revealed the final four shows joining its 15th season of Autism Friendly Performances. The newly revealed productions include the first-ever AFP of The Book of Mormon on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and Wanted on Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as well as returning shows Hamilton on Sunday, May 16, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Richard Rodgers Theatre and Wicked on Sunday, June 13, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Gershwin Theatre. These productions join the previously announced AFP of Ragtime (July 26, 2026), Hadestown (August 23, 2026), The Great Gatsby (September 27, 2026), Maybe Happy Ending (October 25, 2026), the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at Radio City Music Hall, and The Lion King on Sunday, January 31, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre.
With ten productions, TDF's 15th season of AFP is its largest yet. This milestone will be the focus of TDF's annual fall fundraiser, Broadway Breakfast, set for tomorrow morning, Wednesday, October 28 at 8 a.m. at the iconic Rainbow Room. Hosted by Tony winner Laura Benanti and featuring performances by Benanti, Julie Benko, and Liam Pearce, the Breakfast will honor Christopher and Veronica Jackson, the Adult Access Initiative, and the New York City Council.
Tickets are still available for the AFP of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Sunday, November 8, 2026. To purchase tickets, click the “Buy Tickets” button on the TDF webpage. You will be taken to a dedicated Ticketmaster link to select your seats and purchase tickets.
Tickets for all other TDF Autism Friendly Performances are sold through password-protected Eventbrite links. Fill out this form to join the AFP mailing list to receive emails about upcoming performances. For any questions, email autism@tdf.org.
Additional AFP on-sale dates:
The Lion King goes on sale Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 11 a.m.
The Book of Mormon goes on sale Wednesday, January 13, 2027 at 11 a.m.
Wanted goes on sale Wednesday, January 27, 2027 at 11 a.m.
Hamilton goes on sale Wednesday, April 7, 2027 at 11 a.m.
Wicked goes on sale Wednesday, May 5, 2027 at 11 a.m.
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