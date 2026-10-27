HAMILTON, THE BOOK OF MORMON, WICKED & More to Join TDF Autism Friendly Performances

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TDF has revealed the final four shows joining its 15th season of Autism Friendly Performances. The newly revealed productions include the first-ever AFP of The Book of Mormon on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre and Wanted on Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as well as returning shows Hamilton on Sunday, May 16, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Richard Rodgers Theatre and Wicked on Sunday, June 13, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Gershwin Theatre. These productions join the previously announced AFP of Ragtime (July 26, 2026), Hadestown (August 23, 2026), The Great Gatsby (September 27, 2026), Maybe Happy Ending (October 25, 2026), the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. at Radio City Music Hall, and The Lion King on Sunday, January 31, 2027 at 1 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre.

With ten productions, TDF's 15th season of AFP is its largest yet. This milestone will be the focus of TDF's annual fall fundraiser, Broadway Breakfast, set for tomorrow morning, Wednesday, October 28 at 8 a.m. at the iconic Rainbow Room. Hosted by Tony winner Laura Benanti and featuring performances by Benanti, Julie Benko, and Liam Pearce, the Breakfast will honor Christopher and Veronica Jackson, the Adult Access Initiative, and the New York City Council.

Tickets are still available for the AFP of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes on Sunday, November 8, 2026. To purchase tickets, click the “Buy Tickets” button on the TDF webpage. You will be taken to a dedicated Ticketmaster link to select your seats and purchase tickets.

Tickets for all other TDF Autism Friendly Performances are sold through password-protected Eventbrite links. Fill out this form to join the AFP mailing list to receive emails about upcoming performances. For any questions, email autism@tdf.org.

Additional AFP on-sale dates:

The Lion King goes on sale Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 11 a.m.

The Book of Mormon goes on sale Wednesday, January 13, 2027 at 11 a.m.

Wanted goes on sale Wednesday, January 27, 2027 at 11 a.m.

Hamilton goes on sale Wednesday, April 7, 2027 at 11 a.m.

Wicked goes on sale Wednesday, May 5, 2027 at 11 a.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 09 Hrs 16 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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