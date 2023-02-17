Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Performances are now running at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!
The cast includes Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."
Performances are now running at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Eddie Kaye Thomas, Dave Klasko, Lucy Freyer, Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes
Rachel Zeiger-Haag, Barry Edelstein, Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper, Dave Klasko, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Gabrielle McClinton, Jed Resnick, Lucy Freyer, Anna Ziegler
The Cast of THE WANDERERS
Rachel Zeiger-Haag
Gabrielle McClinton, Jed Resnick, Rachel Zeiger-Haag
Harrison Ball and Zac Posen
Zach Miller and Jill Rafson
Keith Nobbs and Dari Graynor
Kathleen McElfresh and Capbell Scott
Marci Klein
Tom Blyth
Emma Lovewell
Harrison Ball and Zac Posen
Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker
Julia Styles
THE WANDERERS Marquee
|
|