Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!

The cast includes Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

Performances are now running at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron