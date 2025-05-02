Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates Tony Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, the 2024 Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical celebrated their Tony Award nominations with custom-made sangria at midtown’s West Bank Café – in honor of the hilariously discussed beverage in the show. In attendance were Tony nominees David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts.



The production was nominated for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical – Jak Malone



Operation Mincemeat has been extended through February 15, 2026 by popular demand, originally set to be a 16-week run.



Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Saturday, February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).



Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who are reprising their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere. Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson round out the cast as understudies.



This debut musical is written and composed by the comedy troupe, SpitLip, comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. See the full list of Tony nominations HERE!



Photo credit: Nicole Wilson

Operation Mincemeat Tony Nominations Celebrations

