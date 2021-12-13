Photos: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Brings Sinatra to Life at Carnegie Hall

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, the award-winning authentic reenactment concert honoring the music of Frank Sinatra and starring Bob Anderson, a singer, actor, and the #1 singing impressionist in the world, played in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall Saturday, December 11, 2021 on the eve of Sinatra's 106th Birthday.



The captivating production featured a 32-piece orchestra, Sinatra's original charts of his most-beloved songs, the work of Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning makeup artists and singing impressionist Bob Anderson - who not only sounds like Sinatra, but looks like him too. During Anderson's residency of "FRANK The Man The Music" at the Palazzo Casino in Las Vegas he won Best Headliner, Best Live Performance and Best Live Show.



VH1 voted Bob Anderson the number one celebrity impersonator in the world - an honor that was also given to him by People Magazine. In addition to his exacting impressions, he is a highly acclaimed singer in his own right. Anderson's story reads like a classic novel. In 1973, he snuck into the Sahara's Congo Room to watch a Nancy Sinatra rehearsal. During that rehearsal, the Everly Brothers (Nancy's opening act) got into an argument and walked out. Enter 23-year-old Anderson, who told the musical conductor that he was a singer; with only a few hours until the start of the show and no opening act, Nancy Sinatra's producer handed Anderson a mic and let him prove himself. He did: Anderson went on in place of the Everly Brothers and played the entire two-week engagement at the Sahara.