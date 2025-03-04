Photos: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visit REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nick Jonas, star of the upcoming Broadway production of The Last Five Years, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently paid a visit to Redwood on Broadway. Michael Park, who appears in Redwood, previously starred alongside Nick Jonas in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 2012. Check out photos of Nick and Priyanka with the cast of Redwood below!

In Redwood, Jesse (Idina Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever.

Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. The new musical features De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcox.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas