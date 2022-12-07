Photos: New Stills of Joshua Henry, H.E.R. & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC presents "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."

ABC has now released new stills of Joshua Henry, H.E.R., Shania Twain, David Alan Grier, Jon Jon Briones, Martin Short, Leo Abelo Perry, and Rizwan Manji in the special. Check out the new photos of the cast in action below!

Earlier this week, first look photos of Josh Groban and Rita Moreno were released. Check out the previously released pictures here.

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

Five-time GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. will play the role of Belle; Tony®, Emmy® and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Groban will play The Beast; Tony and GRAMMY-nominated star Joshua Henry will play Gaston; EGOT winner and legend Rita Moreno will serve as the night's narrator; celebrated comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Martin Short will play Lumière; Tony Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji will play Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle's loving father, Maurice.

Viewers are also in for a major treat as five-time GRAMMY Award winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone's favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special and Hamish Hamilton is set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable journey through the classic enchanted tale.

Photos: ABC/Christopher Willard