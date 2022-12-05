Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beauty and the Beast Live
Photos: Inside BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 3OTH CELEBRATION Rehearsals

The special will air THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+ the next day.

Dec. 05, 2022  

ABC has shared photos from inside rehearsals for Beauty & the Best: A 30th Celebration.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of "Beauty and the Beast" will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+ the next day.

The new photos feature a first look at Josh Groban and Rita Moreno in costume, plus Joshua Henry, David Alan Grier, Derek Hough, and more in rehearsals. The cast is also set to include H.E.R., Martin Short, Shania Twain, Rizwan Manji, Jon Jon Briones, and Leo Abelo Perry.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of when Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while the theme song "Beauty and the Beast" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Executive producers are Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director. H.E.R. serves as a producer.

Photos: ABC/Christopher Willard

