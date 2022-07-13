Photos: Netflix Shares New Photos From 13: THE MUSICAL

Netflix has shared new photos from the upcoming 13: the Musical film.

The photos feautre a new look at Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne in the upcoming film adaption of Jason Robert Brown and Robert Horn's Broadway musical.

The film follows Evan Goldman (Golden) who moves from NYC to small-town Indiana after his parents' divorce. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Watch the trailer for the upcoming film here.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

The soundtrack for the film will also be released, featuring three new songs written for the project, "I've Been Waiting," "The Bloodmaster," and "It Would Be Funny." A special bonus track features a cover version of "Tell Her" by chart- topping singer and songwriter Alec Benjamin will also be included. Learn more about the 13: the Musical soundtrack here.

Check out new photos from the upcoming film below! Photos courtesy of Netflix.



Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Luke Islam as Carlos, Liam Wignall as KC, Ramon Reed as Eddie in 13 The Musical



Ramon Reed as Eddie, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Eli Golden as Evan, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Cassie, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Khiyla Aynne as Charlotte, Luke Islam as Carlos in 13 The Musical



Eli Golden as Evan, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice in 13 The Musical



Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Willow Moss as Zee, Jonathan Lengel as Archie in 13 The Musical



Khiyla Aynne as Charlotte, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Cassie, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Luke Islam as Carlos, Liam Wignall as KC, JD McCrary as Brett, Ramon Reed as Eddie, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm in 13 The Musical



Rhea Perlman as Ruth, Eli Golden as Evan in 13 The Musical



Ramon Reed as Eddie, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, JD McCrary as Brett in 13 The Musical



Rhea Perlman as Ruth, Debra Messing as Jessica in 13 The Musical



Rhea Perlman as Ruth, Debra Messing as Jessica, Eli Golden as Evan, Peter Hermann as Joel, Josh Peck as the Rabbi in 13 The Musical



Eli Golden as Evan, Josh Peck as Rabbi in 13 The Musical



Rhea Perlman as Ruth, Debra Messing as Jessica, Eli Golden as Evan in 13 The Musical



Josh Peck as Rabbi in 13 The Musical