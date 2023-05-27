Photos: Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, and More Celebrate Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman's Sardi's Caricature Unveiling

Wednesday afternoon, May 24th, at the iconic theatre district’s Sardi’s, the Tony-nominated songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were honored with original portraits as they join the legendary walls full of their esteemed peers.

Check out our photos from the event below!

Exactly 20 years after taking home the Tony Award for Best Original Score for Hairspray, the pair are nominated this season for their big, brassy score for Broadway’s most nominated production of the season, SOME LIKE IT HOT.

Their longtime friend Nathan Lane toasted (and roasted) the pair, acknowledging the breadth of their work and longtime contributions to theatre. Matthew Broderick, Darlene Love, Katie Couric, Christine Ebersole. Bridgett Everett, John Benjamin Hickey, Murray Hill, Kathy Najimy, Brooks Ashmanskas, Randy Rainbow, Annie Golden and more were in attendance to mark the occasion.

Before revealing their new caricatures, Shaiman brought Darlene Love and Annie Golden to the piano with him. He paused the ceremony to acknowledge the passing of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner. Taking a moment to honor all she has contributed to music, he began to play “River Deep, Mountain High” with Darlene and Annie on vocals. Soon the whole room joined in the sing-along to honor her memory.

After the ceremony proceeded and portraits were unveiled, the SOME LIKE IT HOT company joined Shaiman back at the piano for photos and a round of the production’s title number.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas