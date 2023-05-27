Photos: Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, and More Celebrate Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman's Sardi's Caricature Unveiling

Wednesday afternoon, May 24th, at the iconic theatre district’s Sardi’s, the Tony-nominated songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were honored with original portraits as they join the legendary walls full of their esteemed peers.

Check out our photos from the event below!

Exactly 20 years after taking home the Tony Award for Best Original Score for Hairspray, the pair are nominated this season for their big, brassy score for Broadway’s most nominated production of the season, SOME LIKE IT HOT.

Their longtime friend Nathan Lane toasted (and roasted) the pair, acknowledging the breadth of their work and longtime contributions to theatre. Matthew Broderick, Darlene Love, Katie Couric, Christine Ebersole. Bridgett Everett, John Benjamin Hickey, Murray Hill, Kathy Najimy, Brooks Ashmanskas, Randy Rainbow, Annie Golden and more were in attendance to mark the occasion.

Before revealing their new caricatures, Shaiman brought Darlene Love and Annie Golden to the piano with him. He paused the ceremony to acknowledge the passing of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner. Taking a moment to honor all she has contributed to music, he began to play “River Deep, Mountain High” with Darlene and Annie on vocals. Soon the whole room joined in the sing-along to honor her memory.

After the ceremony proceeded and portraits were unveiled, the SOME LIKE IT HOT company joined Shaiman back at the piano for photos and a round of the production’s title number.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman and Kevin Del Aguila

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman and Kathy Najimy

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Randy Rainbow and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman, Katie Couric and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Adam Heller, Christine Ebersole and Mark Lotito

Some Like It Hot
Nathan Lane and Jackie Hoffman

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer and Jerry Mitchell

Some Like It Hot
Annie Golden and Darlene Love

Some Like It Hot
Richard Jay-Alexander, Jeffrey Richman, John Benjamin Hickey and Matthew Broderick

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane

Some Like It Hot
Bridget Everett and Kathy Najimy

Some Like It Hot
Murray Hill, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Bridget Everett

Some Like It Hot
Darlene Love, Marc Shaiman and Andre De Shields

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman, Nathan Lane and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Richard Jay-Alexander and John Benjamin Hickey

Some Like It Hot
Jennifer Diamond, Richard Jay-Alexander and Robert Diamond

Some Like It Hot
Janice Crystal, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman, Matthew Broderick and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Scott Wittman and Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Scott Wittman and Adrianna Hicks

Some Like It Hot
Mark Sendroff, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal

Some Like It Hot
Jeffrey Richman, John Benjamin Hickey, Matthew Broderick, Andre De Shields and Brooks Ashmanskas

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron, Richard Jay-Alexander, Robert Diamond and Jennifer Diamond

Some Like It Hot
Lynn Wankel and Producer Robert E. Wankel

Some Like It Hot
Max Klimavicius

Some Like It Hot
Nathan Lane

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Darlene Love

Some Like It Hot
Darlene Love

Some Like It Hot
Darlene Love and Annie Golden

Some Like It Hot
Darlene Love and Annie Golden

Some Like It Hot
Max Klimavicius, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Max Klimavicius and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Max Klimavicius, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Max Klimavicius, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Nathan Lane and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman and The Cast of 'Some Like It Hot'

Some Like It Hot
Andre De Shields, Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Andre De Shields

Some Like It Hot
Andre De Shields , Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Andre De Shields and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Darlene Love, Andre De Shields, Annie Golden, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adrianna Hicks and The Cast of "Some Like it Hot!"

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Bill Veloric

Some Like It Hot
Producer Neil Meron, Dessie Moynihan, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Robert E. Wankel

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Producer Robert E. Wankel

Some Like It Hot
Darlene Love and Alton Allison

Some Like It Hot
Angie Schworer and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Murray Hill and Bridget Everett

Some Like It Hot
Scott Wittman and Brian Og

Some Like It Hot
Nathan Lane, Randy Rainbow and Matthew Broderick

Some Like It Hot
Nathan Lane, Randy Rainbow and Matthew Broderick

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman



Placeholder
Vote Now


