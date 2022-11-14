Photos: Mike Birbiglia Takes a Bow at THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opening Night
Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool.
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool, the acclaimed new solo play, written and performed by Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award winner Mike Birbiglia, is running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center through Sunday, January 15, 2023.
See photos of Birbiglia at opening night curtain call below!
One of the greatest comedic storytellers, at the top of his game. Following his award-winning show The New One, Mike Birbiglia has returned to Broadway with a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive - into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool. Propelled by his singular, insightful voice and everyman style, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is a wildly hilarious and deeply moving play.
Signage at "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool"
