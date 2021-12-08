Photos: Meet the cast of Audible's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Audible will soon present the new stage production of the Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, premiering at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre in January 2022.

It will star Bill Camp as James Tyrone, Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone, Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund Tyrone, and Jason Bowen as Jamie Tyrone.

Playing six weeks only from Tuesday, January 11 - Sunday, February 20, 2022, Long Day's Journey into Night will open Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. The production will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night receives a vibrant and timely update in this interpretation by prolific, Tony Award-nominated director Robert O'Hara (Slave Play).

At the heart of O'Neill's masterwork is the Tyrone family, living together again under lockdown. As the pressure builds, each family member retreats to their own destructive vices. This must-see production inspired by the events of 2020 is a visceral and provocative exploration of addiction and mental health speaking to our present moment.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Nicholas Polonio (associate director). Imani Champion is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by X Casting (Victor Vazquez, CSA). Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski