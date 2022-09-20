Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet the Company of the LES MISERABLES National Tour

The 60-week tour will launch from Cleveland's Playhouse Square in October.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The show will relaunch its tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH and will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through the next two years and beyond.

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: Jeanine Tesori and John Weidman Discuss the Legacy of Stephen SondheimPhotos: Jeanine Tesori and John Weidman Discuss the Legacy of Stephen Sondheim
September 16, 2022

Just yesterday was An Evening with John Weidman, for which Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo) interviewed the writer, librettist, and advocate, discussing his body of work, including Assassins, Pacific Overtures, and Road Show, as well as his upcoming projects.
Photos: Asi Wind Gives Sneak Peek of INNER CIRCLEPhotos: Asi Wind Gives Sneak Peek of INNER CIRCLE
September 14, 2022

David Blaine will make his New York producing debut with Asi Wind's Inner Circle this fall at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street) beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 15 with opening night on Sunday, September 18.
Photos: Meet the Cast of STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICALPhotos: Meet the Cast of STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL
September 14, 2022

There is finally justice for Barb at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s! Just yesterday, the cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical gave a special sampling from the show in honor of Barb's birthday. Check out photos from inside the event!
Up on the Marquee: COST OF LIVINGUp on the Marquee: COST OF LIVING
September 14, 2022

Performances have officially begun for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney. Check out photos of the marquee at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre!
Photos: Stars Turn Out for the 'James Earl Jones Theater' Dedication!Photos: Stars Turn Out for the 'James Earl Jones Theater' Dedication!
September 12, 2022

This afternoon, the Cort Theatre was officially renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor! Go inside the ceremony below which included special guests Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Danielle Brooks, cast members from the Tony-winning Best Musical, A Strange Loop and more!