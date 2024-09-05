Photos: Meet the Cast of WP Theater's DIRTY LAUNDRY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are now underway for the world premiere of quirky comedy Dirty Laundry, starring Sasha Diamond as Red, Yvette Ganier as Blue, Amy Jo Jackson as Green, Lakisha May as Me, Emmy Award nominee Richard Masur as My Dad, and Drama Desk Award nominee Constance Shulman as Another Woman.

Dirty Laundry is a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa (Milk and Gall, A Play about David Mamet Writing a Play about Harvey Weinstein) and will be directed Off-Broadway by WP’s former BOLD Associate Artistic Director Rebecca Martinez (Sancocho, The Comedy of Errors).

After the woman who unites them dies, three people grapple with love, loss, lust...and household chores. Meanwhile, a Spin Cycle of voices pings with questions: are you still a daughter when your mother dies? Are you still the other woman when the first woman is gone? And maybe more importantly–how do you clean all that Dirty Laundry? By special arrangement with Spark Theatrical/Laurie Bernhard.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski